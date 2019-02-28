Jayasurya, Soubin Shahir & Joju George: The Picture That Is Winning The Hearts Of One And All!

The results of the Kerala State Film Awards 2019 are out and much to the happiness of the Malayalam film audiences, the top performers of the year 2018 like Jayasurya, Soubin Shahir and Joju George have won coveted titles. While Jayasurya and Soubin Shahir have shared the Best Actor Title, Joju George was adjudged as the Best Character Actor for his performance in the movie Joseph.

Meanwhile, an interesting collage of pictures have been doing the rounds on social media, which has went on to win the hearts of one all. This particular picture speaks volumes about the dedication and hardwork of these 3 actors, who have won big at the Kerala State Film Awards.

This particular picture is a compilation of the past and the present. It has their present picture on one side and the pictures from the past on the other side, when Jayasurya and Jouje George were working as Junior Artists and Soubin Shahir was working with the directorial crew. This past-to-present collage of pictures has been shared by Aju Varghese as well while congratulating the actors on winning the top titles at the Kerala State Film Awards 2019. Definitely, it has inspired all those who are aiming to make it big in films.

Take a look at the same here..