Jimikki Kammal Malayalam Song Is Gearing Up To Cross Another Special Milestone!

Jimikki Kammal can rightly be termed as one among the most popular Malayalam songs of this decade. The song from the Mohanlal starrer Velipadinte Pusthakam, went viral within no time and gained nationwide attention.

It is by far the most viewed Malayalam song on YouTube and the video song continues to click in a good number of views even after more than a year of its arrival. No other Malayalam song of the recent times have gained such a popularity and fandom.

At present, Jimikki Kammal song has over 99 Million views on YouTube and it is all set to cross a major milestone. The song is expected to cross the 100 Million YouTube views within a few days of time. With that, Jimikki Kammal would turn out to be the first ever Malayalam song to have crossed the coveted 100 Million views mark.

Jimikki Kammal has been set to tune by Shaan Rehmaan and the song has been jointly sung by Vineeth Sreenivasan amd Renjith Unni. Much like the tune, the lyrics penned by Anil Panachooran too gained everyone's attention. The picturisation of the song was also appreciated by the audiences. Jimikki Kammal went on to get various other cover versions, which were also well-accepted.