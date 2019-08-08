Kalki Twitter Review: Here Is What Fans Feel About The Tovino Thomas Movie
Kalki, one of the most eagerly-awaited movies of the year, is set to arrive in theatres today (August 8, 2019) and this has created a great deal of buzz amongst fans. The film, helmed by Praveen Prabharam, revolves around the exploits of a cop, played by young hero Tovino Thomas. Kalki's final trailer was released by Mohanlal a few days ago and it took social media by storm. The two-minute-long clip featured plenty of mass elements, which indicates that the film has the potential to be a winner.
Kalki features Samyuktha Menon as the leading lady and marks her second collaboration with Tovino. Sajju Kurup, Harish Uthaman and Sudheesh too are a part of the cast.
The first shows of Kalki are underway. Here is the Twitter review.
safwan @SaFwanLionheart
Watched #Kalki
ടോവിനോ ടെ കരിയറിലെ best one
👌#Tovino Intro 👌🔥Mass scenes Bgm's, fight & Climax👌 എജ്ജാതി പടം: 4.5/5
Cine Maniac @cinemamaniacss
#KalkiA new Mass Avatar of #Tovino which falls flat due to its halfbaked screenplayFocuses mainly on the conflict btwn Hero & VilliansTechnical quality stands on the positive side with a killer BGM 🔥 Fight scenes and Mass Factors were upto the mark
Tovino 👌
Forum Keralam (FK) @Forumkeralam1
#Kalki 1st half : Though cliched set up, entertainment factor works so far.Few mass scenes have worked out well with few doses of fun as well.
@ttovino
is impressive, so is the bgm, decent so far👍
ᴊᴇʙɪɴ ᴍᴀᴛʜᴇᴡ @Im_JEBIN
#TovinoThomas starrer #Kalki is hitting big screens today!! We are so much excited to see #Tovino as a Mass police officer in #Kalki 🔥🔥.. Here is my wishes to whole crew of the movie..😍
@ttovino
#KalkiLoading #KalkiFDFS #KalkiFromToday