Kalki Twitter Review: Here Is What Fans Feel About The Tovino Thomas Movie

Kalki, one of the most eagerly-awaited movies of the year, is set to arrive in theatres today (August 8, 2019) and this has created a great deal of buzz amongst fans. The film, helmed by Praveen Prabharam, revolves around the exploits of a cop, played by young hero Tovino Thomas. Kalki's final trailer was released by Mohanlal a few days ago and it took social media by storm. The two-minute-long clip featured plenty of mass elements, which indicates that the film has the potential to be a winner.

Kalki features Samyuktha Menon as the leading lady and marks her second collaboration with Tovino. Sajju Kurup, Harish Uthaman and Sudheesh too are a part of the cast.

The first shows of Kalki are underway. Here is the Twitter review.