English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Kalki Twitter Review: Here Is What Fans Feel About The Tovino Thomas Movie

    By
    |

    Kalki, one of the most eagerly-awaited movies of the year, is set to arrive in theatres today (August 8, 2019) and this has created a great deal of buzz amongst fans. The film, helmed by Praveen Prabharam, revolves around the exploits of a cop, played by young hero Tovino Thomas. Kalki's final trailer was released by Mohanlal a few days ago and it took social media by storm. The two-minute-long clip featured plenty of mass elements, which indicates that the film has the potential to be a winner.

    Kalki

    Kalki features Samyuktha Menon as the leading lady and marks her second collaboration with Tovino. Sajju Kurup, Harish Uthaman and Sudheesh too are a part of the cast.

    The first shows of Kalki are underway. Here is the Twitter review.

    safwan @SaFwanLionheart

    Watched #Kalki

    ടോവിനോ ടെ കരിയറിലെ best one

    👌#Tovino Intro 👌🔥Mass scenes Bgm's, fight & Climax👌 എജ്ജാതി പടം: 4.5/5

    Cine Maniac @cinemamaniacss

    #KalkiA new Mass Avatar of #Tovino which falls flat due to its halfbaked screenplayFocuses mainly on the conflict btwn Hero & VilliansTechnical quality stands on the positive side with a killer BGM 🔥 Fight scenes and Mass Factors were upto the mark

    Tovino 👌

    Forum Keralam (FK) @Forumkeralam1

    #Kalki 1st half : Though cliched set up, entertainment factor works so far.Few mass scenes have worked out well with few doses of fun as well.

    @ttovino

    is impressive, so is the bgm, decent so far👍

    ᴊᴇʙɪɴ ᴍᴀᴛʜᴇᴡ @Im_JEBIN

    #TovinoThomas starrer #Kalki is hitting big screens today!! We are so much excited to see #Tovino as a Mass police officer in #Kalki 🔥🔥.. Here is my wishes to whole crew of the movie..😍

    @ttovino

    #KalkiLoading #KalkiFDFS #KalkiFromToday

    More KALKI News

    Read more about: kalki tovino thomas
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue