Top Star Rips Apart Priya Prakash Varrier For Sharing The Dais With Him

Actress Priya Prakash Varrier, the princess of countless young hearts, will soon be seen in the eagerly awaited Vishnu Priya, marking her Sandalwood debut. The film, produced by the much-loved K Manju, has already grabbed a fair deal of attention and this indicates that all is well. Now, Priya is in the limelight for a surprising reason. In a shocking development, veteran Kannada actor Jaggesh recently bashed the 'Oru Adaar Love' star for sharing the dais with him during an event, implying that she has not achieved anything in her career.

"Today, I attended this ceremony and spell bound by seeing this young actress sharing dias with great personalities present there. No contribution to country whatsoever. She is not a writer, freedom fighter, or an actress who acted in more than hundred films. She is not mother Theresa, who fed orphan. she is not Saalu Marada Thimmakka who planted thousands tree saplings, she is not a novelist like Triveni, nor Jhansi Rani, nor Abbakka, nor Kitturu Chennamma," (sic) added Jaggesh.

Jaggesh went on to say that Priya is not a Kannadiga and became a 'star' only because of her winking act in the above-mentioned Oru Adaar Love.

"If I ponder over who she is.. She is a ordinary (normal ) girl who got to fame by winking to a boy.

She is from Kerala, her name is Varrier, My friend K Manju brought her here.This is the function of a anniversary of a okkaliga eduction institute attended by kannada stalwart likes director Sai Prakash who directed 100 movies and Sri Nirmalaanda Swamiji..Where is our young generation going who have taken winking actress as their idol over many achievers? If I don't go to such function , they think I am egoistic. If I go, I have to tolerate these things The young generation going beyond these instant idols over life time achiever.. Are these the youths of our country who are said to be backbone of country?..this question makes me mad sometimes," (sic) said Jaggesh.

As expected, Jaggesh's comments went viral in no time with some fans asking him to go easy on Priya.

Coming back to Vishnu Priya, it is a pure romantic-drama, reportedly based on a real-life incident. The film is being directed by VK Prakash and this might help it make an impact in Kerala as well.

(Jaggesh's post translated from Kannada)

