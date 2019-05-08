When Kavya Madhavan's Passionate Kiss To Dileep Upset Manju Warrier

A Shocking Claim

In a recent video, veteran journalist Ratnakumar Pallisseri spoke about a controversial incident that took place during the shoot of Vellaripraavinte Changathi and made some shocking claims about Dileep's personal life. He said that while shooting a passionate scene, Kavya hugged and bit Dileep on the cheek. He added that the scene was shot numerous times even though the first take was fine.

Manju Warrier Warns Dileep?

Ratnakumar Pallisseri went on to add that Manju Warrier was mighty upset about what had happened and felt 'shocked' when the scene was used for the film's promotions. According to the journalist, she even confronted Dileep and asked him to stay in his limits. Following this, the Love 24X7 star reportedly told his then-wife that he had done the scene as it was an integral part of the plot.

The Background

Ratnakumar Pallisseri, one of Dileep's biggest critics, has made controversial statements about the popular hero previously as well. Even though the star's fans have criticised him for his actions, Dileep himself has refrained from commenting on or even reacting to his allegations.At present,it is not clear wether the claims are true or not.

Work Matters

On the work front, Dileep was last seen in Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakeel which did well at the box office. At present, he is working on the fantasy-comedy Professor Dinkan.