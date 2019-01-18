Kayamkulam Kochunni Completes 100 Days In The Theatres; Team Celebrates The Special Occasion!

Kayamkulam Kochunni, starring Nivin Pauly in the lead role is indeed one of the biggest hits of the recent times. The film, which graced the big screens on October 10,2018, enjoyed a fabulous run in the theatres and did set some real big records at the box office. Now, the film has successfully completed 100 days of its run in the theatres.

The team members of Kayamkulam Kochunni gathered together to celebrate the special occasion. The celebration was held this morning at PVR Lulu, Kochi, where the film is still continuing its run. The celebration event was graced by Nivin Pauly, Rosshan Andrrews, Bobby Sanjay and a whole lot of other prominent celebrities as well.

This is indeed a great achievement as not many Malayalam movies of the recent times have managed to completed 100 days of its run in the theatres. Moreover, many films had released within this time period but still Kayamkulam Kochunni continued its good run in the theatres and remained unperturbed. At the Kochi multiplexes, Kayamkulam Kochunni had emerged as the top grossing Malayalam movie of the year 2018.

Kayamkulam Kochunni also entered the coveted 100-Crore club considering the total collections of the movie as well as the pre-release business that the movie had done.