Kerala State Film Award For The Best Actress: Records & Trivia!

Urvashi

Urvashi, who is undoubtedly one of the most versatile actresses of Malayalam cinema, holds the record for bagging the highest number of Best Actress trophies. The senior actress has won the Best Actress award at the Kerala State Film Awards 5 times. Urvashi bagged her first Best Actress trophy in 1989 for her performances in Mazhavilkavadi and Varthamana Kaalam. She later won the awards in 1990 (Thalayanamanthram), 1991 (Kadinjool Kalyanam, Kakkathollayiram, Bharatham, Mukha Chithram), 1995 (Kazhakam), and 2006 (Madhuchandralekha).

Srividya

Srividya, the exceptionally talented actress holds the second place in the list with 3 Best Actress trophies. The late actress won her first Kerala State Film Award for Best Actress in 1979 for her performances in Edavazhiyile Poocha Minda Poocha and Jeevitham Oru Ganam. She later went on to bag the Best Actress trophies in 1983 (Rachana) and 1992 (Daivathinte Vikrithikal).

Sheela

Sheela, the first ever actress to receive the Best Actress trophy at the Kerala State Film Awards, is also in the second position in this list. The senior actress has bagged 3 Best Actress trophies till date. Sheela bagged her first award in 1969 for her performance in Kallichellamma. The actress later went on to bag the Best Actress awards in 1971 (Sarasayya, Oru Penninte Kadha, and Ummachu) and 1976 (Anubhavam).

The Third Place In The List

Interestingly, 9 actresses have entered the third place in this list by bagging two Best Actress trophies each at the Kerala State Film Awards. The list includes Jayabharathi (1972 and 1973), Seema (1984 and 1985), Suhasini Maniratnam (1987 and 2001), Samyuktha Varma (1999 and 2000), Navya Nair (2002 and 2005), Meera Jasmine (2003 and 2007), Kavya Madhavan (2004 and 2010), Swetha Menon (2009 and 2011), and Parvathy Thiruvoth (2015 and 2017).

Trivia

2004 is the only year which witnessed a tie in the Best Actress category of Kerala State Film Awards when Kavya Madhavan and Geetu Mohandas won the trophies. Urvashi, who holds the record for winning the maximum number of trophies in the category, is also the only actress to win the Best Actress trophy for three consecutive years (1989, 1990, and 1991). Seema (1984 and 1985) and Samyuktha Varma (1999 and 2000) won the Best Actress trophy for two consecutive years.