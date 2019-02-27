Kerala State Film Awards 2019: Jayasurya, Soubin Shahir & Nimisha Sajayan Are The Big Winners!
The results of the Kerala State Film Awards 2019 have been announced. The audiences have been eager to know the results and the names of the big winners have been revealed by minister AK Balan press conference in Trivandrum.
The year 2018 was indeed a fabulous one for the Malayalam film industry as it witnessed some really special movies coming in to the theatres. A good number of Malayalam movies were in the competition for the top title at the Kerala State Film Awards 2019. Here are the list of the winners
Best Actor
Jayasurya and Soubin Shahir have shared the Best Actor Title at Kerala State Film Awards 2019. Jayasurya won the title for his performances in Njan Marykutty and Captain whereas Soubin Shahir won the award for his performance in Sudani From Nigeria.
Nimisha Sajayan
Popular actress Nimisha Sajayan who came up with a stellar performance as an advocate in the film Oru Kuprasidha Payyan has been adjudged as the Best Actress.
Best Director
Veteran film-maker Shyamaprasad has won the coveted title of the Best Director. He has won the award for his film titled as A Sunday.
Best Character Actor (Male)
Joju George, who came up with a sensational performance in the film Joseph, has won the award for the Best Character Actor.
Best Character Actor (Female)
Savithri Sreedharan and Sarasa Balussery, the actresses who won the hearts of the audiences with their performances in the film Sudani From Nigeria, have shared the title for the Best Character Actress.
Popular Movie
Sudani From Nigeria, which was one of the most loved and appreciated Malayalam movies of the year 2018, has been adjudged as the Best Popular Movie of the year 2018.
Take a look at the rest of the award winners
Best Movie: Kantha: The Lover Of Colour
Best Screenplay: Zakariya Mohammed, Muhsin Parari(Sudani From Nigeria)
Best Debut Director: Zakariya (Sudani From Nigeria)
Best Music Director: Vishal Bharadwaj (Carbon)
Best Singer(Male): Vijay Yesudas
Best Singer (Female): Shreya Ghosal
Best Background Score: Bijibal
Best Story: Joy Mathew (Uncle)
Veteran film-maker Kumar Sahni was the Chiarman of the Jury. Film-makers like Shery Govindhan, George Kithu were also a part of the Jury. Cinematographer KG Jayan, actress Navya Nair, Mohandas etc., were also a part of the jury of this year's Kerala State Film Awards.