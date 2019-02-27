Kerala State Film Awards 2019: Jayasurya, Soubin Shahir & Nimisha Sajayan Are The Big Winners!

Best Actor

Jayasurya and Soubin Shahir have shared the Best Actor Title at Kerala State Film Awards 2019. Jayasurya won the title for his performances in Njan Marykutty and Captain whereas Soubin Shahir won the award for his performance in Sudani From Nigeria.

Nimisha Sajayan

Popular actress Nimisha Sajayan who came up with a stellar performance as an advocate in the film Oru Kuprasidha Payyan has been adjudged as the Best Actress.

Best Director

Veteran film-maker Shyamaprasad has won the coveted title of the Best Director. He has won the award for his film titled as A Sunday.

Best Character Actor (Male)

Joju George, who came up with a sensational performance in the film Joseph, has won the award for the Best Character Actor.

Best Character Actor (Female)

Savithri Sreedharan and Sarasa Balussery, the actresses who won the hearts of the audiences with their performances in the film Sudani From Nigeria, have shared the title for the Best Character Actress.

Popular Movie

Sudani From Nigeria, which was one of the most loved and appreciated Malayalam movies of the year 2018, has been adjudged as the Best Popular Movie of the year 2018.