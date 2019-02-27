English
    Kerala State Film Awards 2019: Jayasurya, Soubin Shahir & Nimisha Sajayan Are The Big Winners!

    By Staff
    |

    The results of the Kerala State Film Awards 2019 have been announced. The audiences have been eager to know the results and the names of the big winners have been revealed by minister AK Balan  presse conference in Trivandrum.

    The year 2018 was indeed a fabulous one for the Malayalam film industry as it witnessed some really special movies coming in to the theatres. A good number of Malayalam movies are in the competition for the top title at the Kerala State Film Awards 2019.

    Best Actor

    Jayasurya and Soubin Shahir have shared the Best Actor Title at Kerala State Film Awards 2019. Jayasurya won the title for his performances in Njan Marykutty and Captain whereas Soubin Shahir won the award for his performance in Sudani From Nigeria.

    Nimisha Sajayan

    Popular actress Nimisha Sajayan who came up with a stellar performance as an advocate in the film Oru Kuprasidha Payyan has been adjudged as the Best Actress.

    Best Director

    Renowned film-maker Shyamaprasad has won the Best Actor title at the Kerala State Film Awards 2019. The film-maker won the award for his film titled as Sunday.

    Character Actor

    Joju George, who came up with a sensational performance in the film Joseph, has won the award for the Best Character Actor.

    Popular Movie

    Sudani From Nigeria, which was one of the most loved and appreciated Malayalam movies of the year 2018, has been adjudged as the Best Popular Movie of the year 2018.

    Take a look at the rest of the award winners

    Best Movie: Kantha: The Lover Of Colour

    Best Character Actress: Savithri Sreedharan

    Best Screenplay: Zakariya (Sudani From Nigeria)

    Best Singer(Male): Vijay Yesudas

    Best Singer (Female): Shreya Ghosal

    Veteran film-maker Kumar Sahni was the Chiarman of the Jury. Film-makers like Shery Govindhan, George Kithu were also a part of the Jury. Cinematographer KG Jayan, actress Navya Nair, Mohandas etc., were also a part of the jury of this year's Kerala State Film Awards.

