Kerala State Film Awards: Actors With The Highest Number Of Best Actor Trophies!

Mohanlal

Mohanlal, the complete actor of Malayalam cinema holds the record for winning the highest number of Best Actor trophies at the Kerala State Film Awards. The actor has bagged 6 Best Actor trophies to date. Mohanlal won his first Best Actor trophy in 1986, for his performance in TP Balagopalan MA. Later he went on to bag the Best Actor trophies in the years 1991 (Abhimanyu, Kilukkam, Ulladakkam), 1995 (Spadikam, Kaalapani), 1999 (Vanaprastham), 2005 (Thanmathra), and 2007 (Paradesi).

Mammootty

Mammootty, the mega star of Malayalam cinema holds the second place in this category by winning 5 Best Actor trophies at the Kerala State Film Awards. The actor bagged his first State Award for Best Actor in 1984, for his performance in the acclaimed movie Adiyozhukkukal. Later, Mammootty went on to win the Best Actor trophies in the years 1989 (Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha, Mrigaya, Mahayanam), 1993 (Vidheyan, Ponthan Mada, Vatsalyam), 2004 (Kaazhcha), and 2009 (Paleri Manikyam: Oru Pathirakolapathakathinte Katha).

Bharath Gopy

Bharath Gopy, the supremely talented actor who redefined the Malayalam movie industry's concept about the lead actors, is in the third place in this category. The actor has won 4 Best Actor trophies at the Kerala State Film Awards. Bharath Gopy won his first Best Actor award in 1977 for Kodiyettam, the movie which marked his debut in lead roles. He later bagged the Best Actor trophies in the consecutive years 1982 (Ormakkayi) and 1983 (Ente Maamattukkuttiyammakku, Rachana, Eenam, Kattathe Kilikkoodu), and later in 1985 (Chidambaram).

Murali

Murali, the versatile actor who played some exceptional characters in his career, shares the third place in this category along with Bharath Gopy. Murali has also won 4 Best Actor trophies at the Kerala State Film Awards. The actor won his first Best Actor award in 1992, for his performance in Aadharam. He later went on to bag the Best Actor trophies in the years, 1996 (Kaanakkinavu), 1998 (Thalolam) and 2001 (Neythukaaran).

Nedumudi Venu

Nedumudi Venu, the senior actor who is best known for his exceptional acting skills and versatility, is in the fourth place in this category. The actor has bagged 3 Best Actor trophies at the Kerala State Film Awards till date. Nedumudi Venu won his first Best Actor trophy in the year 1981, for his performance in Vidaparayum Munpe. He later went on to bag the trophies in 1987 (Oru Minnaminunginte Nurunguvettam) and 2003 (Margam).