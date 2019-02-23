Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakeel Box Office Collections (Day 2): Another Good Day For The Movie!

Day 2 At Kochi Multiplexes

Reportedly, the film had as many as 14 shows on its second day at the Kochi multiplexes and Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakeel went on to fetch approximately Rs 3.22 lakh on its day 2. The movie had an occupancy rate of 67% and it registered 5 house full shows as well. The film has definitely enjoyed another good day at the box office.

Trivandrum Plexes

Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakeel had a good day at the Trivandrum Plexes as well. From the 15 shows that it had on the second day, the film went on to fetch Rs 3.18 lakh at an occupancy rate of 64%.

2 Days Collections

Well, this rightly shows that Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakeel had an equally good second day as well with the film maintaining the same pace. The film fetched Rs 7 lakh and Rs 6.33 lakh from the Kochi multiplexes and Trivandrum Plexes within 2 days of its run.

A Promising Weekend

The movie has had a really good start and the film is sure to enjoy a grand weekend ahead in the release centres. The Saturday and Sunday are sure to be a phenomenal ones for the movie with family audiences sure to come out in large numbers.