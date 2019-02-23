Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakeel Box Office Collections (Day 2): Another Good Day For The Movie!
Kodathi Samakasham Balan Vakeel, the movie starring Dileep in the lead role, had come out in the theatres on February 21, 2019. The film, which is one among the big releases of this month has opened to good reports in the theatres with the common audiences lapping up this entertainer. Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakeel did make a good start at the box office as well with the film performing equally well at the multiplexes as well as the single screens. Did the film maintain the momentum on the second day as well? Dis it enjoy a good second day in prominent centres like Kochi and Trivandrum? Read Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakeel box office collections report to get the answers.
Day 2 At Kochi Multiplexes
Reportedly, the film had as many as 14 shows on its second day at the Kochi multiplexes and Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakeel went on to fetch approximately Rs 3.22 lakh on its day 2. The movie had an occupancy rate of 67% and it registered 5 house full shows as well. The film has definitely enjoyed another good day at the box office.
Trivandrum Plexes
Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakeel had a good day at the Trivandrum Plexes as well. From the 15 shows that it had on the second day, the film went on to fetch Rs 3.18 lakh at an occupancy rate of 64%.
2 Days Collections
Well, this rightly shows that Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakeel had an equally good second day as well with the film maintaining the same pace. The film fetched Rs 7 lakh and Rs 6.33 lakh from the Kochi multiplexes and Trivandrum Plexes within 2 days of its run.
A Promising Weekend
The movie has had a really good start and the film is sure to enjoy a grand weekend ahead in the release centres. The Saturday and Sunday are sure to be a phenomenal ones for the movie with family audiences sure to come out in large numbers.
(Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam)