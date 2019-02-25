English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakeel Box Office Collections (First Weekend): Impressive Opening Weekend!

    By
    |

    Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakeel is one among the big movies out in the theatres now. The Dileep starrer, directed by B Unnikrishnan was off to a fine start in the theatres with the film receiving good reports on the first day of its release itself. The movie is a clean entertainer and the film is all set for a grand run in the theatres. The film enjoyed a 4 days long opening weekend at the box office. How well did the movie perform on its opening weekend at the box office? Read Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakeel box office collections report to know more about the same.

    The Saturday & Sunday

    After a good opening day, Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakeel was all set for a grand first Saturday and Sunday. Rightly, the film met those expectations as the movie performed really well on these two days at the box office.

    Kochi Multiplexes - Day 4 Collections

    At the Kochi multiplexes, the film enjoyed a really good Saturday & Sunday. The film went on to fetch an impressive amount of Rs 4.35 lakh on Sunday at an impressive occupancy rate of 92%. The movie also registered 6 house full shows.

    Trivandrum Plexes - Day 4 Collections

    The movie performed really well at the Trivandrum Plexes. On the fourth day, the movie fetched Rs 3.77 lakh from the 15 shows that it had. The movie registered an occupancy rate of 74%.

    Opening Weekend Collections

    Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakeel has completed the first weekend in style. The movie has fetched Rs 15.27 lakh from the first 4 days of its run at the Kochi multiplexes. On the other hand, the film fetched Rs 14.08 lakh on its opening weekend from the Trivandrum Plexes.

    The Way Ahead For The Movie

    The movie has been fetching very good reports from the audiences. The film is expected to perform well during the weekdays as well. Let us wait and see.

    (Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam)

    Story first published: Monday, February 25, 2019, 13:11 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 25, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue