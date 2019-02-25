Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakeel Box Office Collections (First Weekend): Impressive Opening Weekend!

The Saturday & Sunday

After a good opening day, Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakeel was all set for a grand first Saturday and Sunday. Rightly, the film met those expectations as the movie performed really well on these two days at the box office.

Kochi Multiplexes - Day 4 Collections

At the Kochi multiplexes, the film enjoyed a really good Saturday & Sunday. The film went on to fetch an impressive amount of Rs 4.35 lakh on Sunday at an impressive occupancy rate of 92%. The movie also registered 6 house full shows.

Trivandrum Plexes - Day 4 Collections

The movie performed really well at the Trivandrum Plexes. On the fourth day, the movie fetched Rs 3.77 lakh from the 15 shows that it had. The movie registered an occupancy rate of 74%.

Opening Weekend Collections

Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakeel has completed the first weekend in style. The movie has fetched Rs 15.27 lakh from the first 4 days of its run at the Kochi multiplexes. On the other hand, the film fetched Rs 14.08 lakh on its opening weekend from the Trivandrum Plexes.

The Way Ahead For The Movie

The movie has been fetching very good reports from the audiences. The film is expected to perform well during the weekdays as well. Let us wait and see.