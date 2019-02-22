Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakeel First Day Box Office Collections: A Fine Start!

English
    Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakeel, starring Dileep in the lead role, is out in the theatres now and the film made a big release on February 21, 2019. The film, directed by B Unnikrishnan, is the first release of Dileep in the year 2019 and his previous movie was the film Kammara Sambhavam, which released during the Vishu season of 2018. The film has been tagged as an entertainer and there are good expectations surrounding the box office performance of the movie. How well did Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakeel open in the major centres in Kerala? Read Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakeel box office collections report to get the deets.

    A Good Release

    Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakeel has been released in a good number of theatres across Kerala. The movie has also made a simultaneous release in the rest of the parts of the country as well.

    Good Occupancy Rate

    According to the reports, the film collected the above figure at an occupancy rate of 75.76%, which is good considering that the film released on a non-Holiday. The film also registered as many as three houseful shows on day 1.

    At The Kochi Multiplexes

    Reportedly, the film had as many as 16 shows on the first day at the Kochi multiplexes, which is one among the prominent centres in Kerala. The film went on to fetch approximately Rs 3.77 lakh on its very first day at the Kochi multiplexes.

    Day 1 At The Trivandrum Plexes

    Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakeel has made a good opening at the Trivandrum Plexes. The film went on to fetch Rs 3.14 lakh from the 17 shows that it had at an occupancy rate of 63.81%.

    In Other Centres

    Going by the reports doing the rounds on social media, Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakeel has made a fine start in the other centres as well. Reports suggest that the film registered a good number of houseful shows in many centres. Let us wait for the official collection figures to know more.

    (Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam)

