Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakeel Full Movie Leaked Online To Download; Movie Buffs Are Shocked!!

Hit By Piracy

It goes without saying that Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakeel is one among the top movies of this year so far. Disappointingly, this highly awaited Malayalam movie has also now been hit by piracy like many South Indian movies of recent times.

Full Movie Leaked Online In Tamilrockers

Shockingly, Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakeel full movie has been leaked online to download by the website Tamilrockers. This has happened after the first week of the movie's release.

Not The First Instance

Piracy continues to remain as an impending problem for the Malayalam film industry as well. A good number of recent Malayalam movies like 9, Kumblangi Nights, Mikhael etc., were also hit by piracy upon its release.

Will Future Run Be Affected?

Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakeel has found a seat among the favourites list of the family audiences. It has been raking in good collections, especially during the weekend. It is an entertainer that deserves a theatrical watch and let's hope that the movie would overcome the hurdle of piracy easily by performing well in the days to come also.