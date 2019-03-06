Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakeel Full Movie Leaked Online To Download; Movie Buffs Are Shocked!!
In the form of Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakeel, the movie buffs in Kerala have received a pleasant entertainer that is suitable for all sections of the audiences. The Dileep movie that reached the theatres on February 21, lived up to the expectations that it carried along with it and the film has been doing a remarkable job at the box office window. While the trade circuits and the audiences are happy with the performance of the film and the way in which the film is moving ahead, certain developments have left the genuine movie lovers quite shocked and disappointed at the same time.
Hit By Piracy
It goes without saying that Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakeel is one among the top movies of this year so far. Disappointingly, this highly awaited Malayalam movie has also now been hit by piracy like many South Indian movies of recent times.
Full Movie Leaked Online In Tamilrockers
Shockingly, Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakeel full movie has been leaked online to download by the website Tamilrockers. This has happened after the first week of the movie's release.
Not The First Instance
Piracy continues to remain as an impending problem for the Malayalam film industry as well. A good number of recent Malayalam movies like 9, Kumblangi Nights, Mikhael etc., were also hit by piracy upon its release.
Will Future Run Be Affected?
Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakeel has found a seat among the favourites list of the family audiences. It has been raking in good collections, especially during the weekend. It is an entertainer that deserves a theatrical watch and let's hope that the movie would overcome the hurdle of piracy easily by performing well in the days to come also.