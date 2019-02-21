Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakeel Movie Review: LIVE Updates Of The Dileep Starrer

Viacom18

Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakeel paves way for the entry of Viacom18 to the Malayalam film industry. The popular production banner has produced some of the big hits of the Indian film industry.

Dileep-B Unnikrishnan Team

Kodathi Samkasham Balan Vakeel is the eleventh directorial venture of B Unnikrishnan, who donned the hat of a director for the first time in 2006. It is for the first time that the film-maker and Dileep are teaming up for a film.

The Title Poster And Teaser

Various rumours were doing the rounds regarding the title of the movie. Later, the makers of the film announced the title of the movie on the occasion of Dileep's birthday. The first look poster, the teaser and the trailer of the movie did receive good responses from all quarters.

After Passenger

Dileep will be seen essaying the role of an advocate in the movie, who has stammering issues. It is after a gap of close to 10 years that the actor is appearing as an advocate. Earlier, he had played the role of a lawyer in the movie Passenger

The Superhit Combo

Dileep, Mamtha Mohandas and Aju Varghese were previously seen together in the movie Two Countries, which had released in 2015. The film turned out to be a phenomenal success at the box office and in Kodathi Samkasham Balan Vakeel, the trio will be seen again.