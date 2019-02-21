Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakeel Movie Review: First Half Report Is Out!

Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakeel is marching in to the theatres today (February 21, 2019). The film has good expectations surrounding it and rightly, this is also one among the much-awaited big movies of the month. Starring Dileep in the lead role, Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakeel, directed by B Unnirkrishnan is expected to have all the ingredients for perfect entertainer, which has the ability to score high at the box office too. Has the movie delivered the desired results? Stay tuned to this space to get the answers.

The show has commenced and the theatre status is good. The audiences are hoping for a good entertainer. Let us wait and see.

First Half Update

A good first half. It offers some neat and clean comedy elements. The core storyline of the film seems to be an interesting one with the film stepping into the zone in the initial half itself. Dileep has done a fine job as Balan Vakeel, a person with stammering problem. The combo of Dileep, Aju Varghese and Suraj Venjramoodu do offer good humorous moments. Similar is the case of Siddique, who excels in a really different role. The first half ends with a punch and things are well set for an interesting second half.

Meanwhile, take a look at some of the interesting facts associated with Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakeel.