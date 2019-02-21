Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakeel Twitter Review: Here's What The Audiences Feel About The Dileep Movie
Kodathi Samkasham Balan Vakeel, is the big release of the day and the Dileep movie, directed and penned by B Unnikrishnan, promises to be a very good entertainer. The teaser, trailer and the video song of the film had elements in it which suggested the same. Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakeel is also the next big release of Dileep, after the highly acclaimed Kammara Sambhavam, which had graced the big screens in the month of April 2018.
Apart from Dileep, Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakeel also features a host of other actors in prominent roles. Mamtha Mohandas and Priya Anand play the roles of the leading ladies in the film. Suraj Venjaramoodu, Siddique, Aju Varghese, Renji Panicker, Lena etc., are also a part of the star cast of the movie. Viacom18 is stepping in to the Malayalam film industry with this movie. The social media is sure to be filled with opinions regarding Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakeel and let us wait and see what the Twitteratis have got to say about this movie.
About The First Half
The first half of the film is getting good reports. In the above tweet, it has been given that the first half is a decent one even though it is a bit lengthy.
Praises For The First Half
Here is another Tweet regarding the first half of the film and it suggests that the initial half has struck the right chords. There are praises for the performances of Dileep and Siddique as well.
Another Report Regarding First Half
Well, good reports continue to come in for Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakeel. Going by the above tweet, the initial half is filled with some good comedy sequences and the movie enters the thriller genre by the end of the first half.
A Watchable Movie
Here is a tweet regarding the film in which it has been mentioned that this one is a watchable movie that doesn't bore you at all.
A Superb First Half
In this tweet, there are huge praises for the first half of the film. It has also been mentioned that it has one of the best first halves among the movies of B Unnikrishnan.
A Good Entertainer
It seems like the film has turned out to be a fine entertainer. In the Tweet, it has been mentioned that the movie offers good entertainment despite the lags in between.