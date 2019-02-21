Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakeel Twitter Review: Here's What The Audiences Feel About The Dileep Movie

About The First Half

Praises For The First Half

A decent first half with good comedy comedy sequences..Especially Siddique ikka.#Dileep ettans ability to do risc roles is always stands tall.The movie is now turns to a thriller more.Waiting for 2nd half...#KodathiSamakshamBalanVakeel pic.twitter.com/b7OYNI2hN9 — VibinVijay Panicker (@VibinVijay03) February 21, 2019

Another Report Regarding First Half

A Watchable Movie

Superb First Half..Probably The Best 1st Half Of B.Unnikrishnan Film..Dileep Superb.. Siddique 😂🤣Whattey An Actor He Is....Good Comedies..Good Family Moments..Good Fights..Decent Story And Suspense..😍😎👍 Waiting For 2nd Half...#KodathiSamakshamBalanVakeel — Akhil (@akhilkrishnan5) February 21, 2019

A Superb First Half

#KodathiSamakshamBalanVakeel good entertainment if you don't consider the small lags in different places — Dark Knight The Unpaid Critic (@itsMe_Rps) February 21, 2019

A Good Entertainer

