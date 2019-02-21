English
    Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakeel Twitter Review: Here's What The Audiences Feel About The Dileep Movie

    Kodathi Samkasham Balan Vakeel, is the big release of the day and the Dileep movie, directed and penned by B Unnikrishnan, promises to be a very good entertainer. The teaser, trailer and the video song of the film had elements in it which suggested the same. Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakeel is also the next big release of Dileep, after the highly acclaimed Kammara Sambhavam, which had graced the big screens in the month of April 2018.

    Apart from Dileep, Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakeel also features a host of other actors in prominent roles. Mamtha Mohandas and Priya Anand play the roles of the leading ladies in the film. Suraj Venjaramoodu, Siddique, Aju Varghese, Renji Panicker, Lena etc., are also a part of the star cast of the movie. Viacom18 is stepping in to the Malayalam film industry with this movie. The social media is sure to be filled with opinions regarding Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakeel and let us wait and see what the Twitteratis have got to say about this movie.

    Story first published: Thursday, February 21, 2019, 11:05 [IST]
