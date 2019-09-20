'Kudukku Pottiya' Emerges As A Huge Hit; Turns Out To Be The Next Jimikki Kammal Of Mollywood!

Jimikki Kammal has been one among the most popular Malayalam songs of this decade and the popularity that it gained needs no further explanation. Now, yet another Malayalam song has gained nationwide attention similar to Jimikki Kammal. Yes, we are talking about Kudukku Pottiya song from the recent superhit movie Love Action Drama, which features Nivin Pauly in the lead role. Much like the film, Kudukku Pottiya song is also going places, and its popularity denies to ebb.

It was this song that ruled the roost during the Onam season. This peppy number turned out to be the top choice of everyone during Onam celebrations held in various places. Interestingly, we even got to see different versions of the song, created by audiences. Kudukku Pottiya has gained popularity on social media and video sharing platforms. Jimikki Kammal had created a similar sensation with various cover versions of the song getting created.

The teaser of Kudukku Pottiya was released before the arrival of the film and it turned out to be an instant hit with the masses. The song teaser has already fetched above 6.8 million views and is one of the most-watched song teasers of recent times.

For the uninitiated, both Kudukku Pottiya and Jimikki Kammal come from the superhit team of Vineeth Sreenivasan and Shaan Rehman, who have now a good number of chartbusters in their kitty. Well, they are one of the most reliable combos as far as Malayalam music industry is considered and their track record speaks for them. While the Love Action Drama's song has been penned by Manu Manjith, Jimikki Kammal from Velipadinte Pusthakam was penned by Anil Panachooran. Jimikki Kammal has crossed over 100 Million views on YouTube and is the most-viewed Malayalam song ever.

Meanwhile, Love Action Drama, the Nivin Pauly and Nayanthara starrer, continues to do a stunning business in theatres. The film has won the love of the audiences and has turned out to be a huge hit.