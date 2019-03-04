Kumbalangi Nights Box Office Collections Update: All Set To Pocket Some Big Records?

1-Crore Mark

Kumbalangi Nights went past the Rs 1 crore mark at a swift pace at the Kochi multiplexes. More importantly, the movie went on to become the first Malayalam movie of 2019 to breach the Rs 1 crore mark at the Kochi multiplexes.

The Fourth Weekend

Despite being the fourth weekend, the movie pocketed huge collections with the film drawing crowds in large numbers. The movie fetched Rs 5.76 lakh and Rs 6.58 lakh respectively on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

The Collections So Far

Kumbalangi Nights is racing ahead with staggering collections on each day. Reportedly, the movie has collected Rs 1.39 crore from the 25 days of its run so far from the Kochi multiplexes.

The Way Ahead

Going by the collections of the past weekend, it can rightly be assumed that the film is still one among the most preferred movies. The movie is expected to maintain the momentum in the upcoming weeks also.

Break Many More Records?

Well, the movie is expected to breach the Rs 1.5 crore mark in this week itself. Going at this rate, there are high probabilities for the movie to go past the Rs 2 crore mark. If that happens, it would be after a long time that a Malayalam movie would be crossing the Rs 2 crore mark.