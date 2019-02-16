Kumbalangi Nights Box Office Collections Update: The Movie Is Going Great Guns!
Kumbalangi Nights has indeed turned out to be the most preferred Malayalam movie of the season. The movie that has come from one of the most loved teams of Mollywood has won both critical and commercial success. The reviews for the film have been highly positive and now, Kumbalangi Nights has entered its second week of its run in the theatres. In areas like Trivandrum, Kochi etc., Kumbalangi Nights has established its strong presence by doing a fabulous business continuously. Similar is the case in the other parts of the state as well. Read Kumbalangi Nights box office collections update to know more about the same.
The Amazing Opening
Kumbalangi Nights had registered an amazing opening in the theatres across Kerala. At the Kochi multiplexes and Trivandrum Plexes, the film raked in good collections at great occupancy rate. There was an increase in number of shows over the weekend as well.
The Fabulous Weekdays
More importantly, the movie maintained the same momentum during the weekdays as well. At the Kochi multiplexes, the film went on to register a good number of houseful shows, even during the weekdays, which is indeed a big achievement.
9 Days Collections From Kochi Multiplexes
Kumbalangi Nights kick-started its second week on an equally fabulous note. Now, the film has crossed the 50-lakh mark as well at the Kochi multiplexes. Reportedly, the movie has fetched approximately Rs 54.49 lakh from the first nine days of run.
9 Days Collections From Trivandrum Plexes
The movie is doing a solid business at the Trivandrum Plexes as well and it has crossed the 50-lakh mark. On Friday it collected above Rs 6 lakh and the movie has collected approximately Rs 55.43 lakh from the first nine days of run.
Cochin Single Screens
Kumbalangi Nights is performing exceedingly well in the single screens as well. Reportedly, the film has collected Rs 53.99 lakh from the first nine days of run from the single screens in Kochi.