Kumbalangi Nights Box Office Collections Update: The Movie Is Going Great Guns!

The Amazing Opening

Kumbalangi Nights had registered an amazing opening in the theatres across Kerala. At the Kochi multiplexes and Trivandrum Plexes, the film raked in good collections at great occupancy rate. There was an increase in number of shows over the weekend as well.

The Fabulous Weekdays

More importantly, the movie maintained the same momentum during the weekdays as well. At the Kochi multiplexes, the film went on to register a good number of house full shows, even during the weekdays, which is indeed a big achievement

9 Days Collections From Kochi Multiplexes

Kumbalangi Nights kick-started its second week in an equally fabulous note. Now, the film has crossed the 50-Lakh mark as well at the Kochi multiplexes. Reportedly, the movie has fetched approximately 54.49 Lakhs from the first 9 days of run.

9 Days Collections From Trivandrum Plexes

The movie is doing a solid business at the Trivandrum Plexes as well and it has crossed the 50-Lakh mark. On Friday it collected above 6 Lakhs and the movie has collected approximately 55.43 Lakhs from the first 9 days of run.

Cochin Single Screens

Kumbalangi Nights is performing exceedingly well in the single screens as well. Reportedly, the film has collected 53.99 Lakhs from the first 9 days of run from the single screens in Cochin.