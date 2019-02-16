Kumbalangi Nights Box Office Collections Update: The Movie Is Going Great Guns!
Kumbalangi Nights has indeed turned out to be the most preferred Malayalam movie of the season. The movie that has come from one of the most loved teams of Mollywood has won both critical and commercial success. The reviews for the film have been highly positive and now, Kumbalangi Nights has entered its second week of its run in the theatres. In areas like Trivandtrum, Kochi etc., Kumbalangi Nights has established its strong presence by doing a fabulous business continuously. Similar is the case in he other parts of the state as well. Read Kumbalangi Nights box office collections update to know more about the same.
The Amazing Opening
Kumbalangi Nights had registered an amazing opening in the theatres across Kerala. At the Kochi multiplexes and Trivandrum Plexes, the film raked in good collections at great occupancy rate. There was an increase in number of shows over the weekend as well.
The Fabulous Weekdays
More importantly, the movie maintained the same momentum during the weekdays as well. At the Kochi multiplexes, the film went on to register a good number of house full shows, even during the weekdays, which is indeed a big achievement
9 Days Collections From Kochi Multiplexes
Kumbalangi Nights kick-started its second week in an equally fabulous note. Now, the film has crossed the 50-Lakh mark as well at the Kochi multiplexes. Reportedly, the movie has fetched approximately 54.49 Lakhs from the first 9 days of run.
9 Days Collections From Trivandrum Plexes
The movie is doing a solid business at the Trivandrum Plexes as well and it has crossed the 50-Lakh mark. On Friday it collected above 6 Lakhs and the movie has collected approximately 55.43 Lakhs from the first 9 days of run.
Cochin Single Screens
Kumbalangi Nights is performing exceedingly well in the single screens as well. Reportedly, the film has collected 53.99 Lakhs from the first 9 days of run from the single screens in Cochin.