Kumbalangi Nights Box Office Collections Update: The Movie Is Going Great Guns!

The Amazing Opening

Kumbalangi Nights had registered an amazing opening in the theatres across Kerala. At the Kochi multiplexes and Trivandrum Plexes, the film raked in good collections at great occupancy rate. There was an increase in number of shows over the weekend as well.

The Fabulous Weekdays

More importantly, the movie maintained the same momentum during the weekdays as well. At the Kochi multiplexes, the film went on to register a good number of houseful shows, even during the weekdays, which is indeed a big achievement.

9 Days Collections From Kochi Multiplexes

Kumbalangi Nights kick-started its second week on an equally fabulous note. Now, the film has crossed the 50-lakh mark as well at the Kochi multiplexes. Reportedly, the movie has fetched approximately Rs 54.49 lakh from the first nine days of run.

9 Days Collections From Trivandrum Plexes

The movie is doing a solid business at the Trivandrum Plexes as well and it has crossed the 50-lakh mark. On Friday it collected above Rs 6 lakh and the movie has collected approximately Rs 55.43 lakh from the first nine days of run.

Cochin Single Screens

Kumbalangi Nights is performing exceedingly well in the single screens as well. Reportedly, the film has collected Rs 53.99 lakh from the first nine days of run from the single screens in Kochi.