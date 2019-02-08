Kumbalangi Nights Box Office Collections (Day 1): Registers A Very Good Opening!

A Good Release

Kumbalangi Nights has been released in a good number of screens across the state. The film is not a solo release since Prithviraj starrer 9 also released yesterday (February 07, 2019). Reportedly, Kumbalangi Nights has been released in over 100 screens in Kerala.

Day 1 At The Cochin Multiplexes

The film was rightly expected to perform extremely good at the Kochi multiplexes and it is indeed the case. The advance bookings for the film has been good. The film had 14 shows on its first day at the Kochi multiplexes and reportedly, the film fetched Rs 4.39 lakh at an occupancy rate of 85 per cent.

Trivandrum Plexes

Kumbalangi Nights has enjoyed an equally good start at the Trivandrum Plexes as well. Reportedly, the film has minted Rs 4.77 lakh from the 18 shows that it had in the city's Plexes.

Single Screens

Kumbalangi Nights has performed well at the single screens as well with the film all set to reach new heights. Reportedly, the film collected around Rs 6.06 lakh from the 26 shows that it had in total from the single screens in Kochi.

