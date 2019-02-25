Kumbalangi Nights Continues Its Grand Run; The Movie Goes Past Some Major Milestones!

Kumbalangi Nights has turned out to be won of the most-appreciated films of the recent times and the debut directorial venture of Madhu C Narayanan has been doing a stunning business at the box office, ever since its release in the theatres on February 7, 2019.

It has been over 2 weeks since Kumbalangi Nights came out in the theatres and the film continues to fetch huge collections from the major centres across the state. At the Kochi multiplexes and Trivandrum Plexes, the movie is rock solid.

Reportedly, the film has crossed some major milestones at the box office. The movie has went past the 1-Crore mark at the Kochi multiplexes as well as the Trivandrum Plexes. According to the reports, Kumbalangi Nights has fetched approximately Rs 1.07 crore from the 28 days of its run so far at the Kochi multiplexes. From the Trivandrum Plexes, the movie has collected Rs 1.08 crore so far.

With this Kumbalangi Nights has turned out to be the first Malayalam movie of 2019 to enter the 1-Crore club at these two prominent centres in Kerala. More importantly, the film has went past the milestone within a short span of time. Rightly, the movie is on the right track to become one of the biggest blockbusters of the recent times.

(Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam)