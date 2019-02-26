Kumbalangi Nights Full Movie Leaked Online To Download; Leaves Movie Buffs Shocked!
With Kumbalangi Nights, the Malayalam film industry has got its first blockbuster of the year and the momentum with which the film is steering ahead at the box office is worth appreciating. A realistic and down-to-earth movie like Kumbalangi Nights, setting the box office on fire like any other big movies, is sure to act as a power booster for many such Malayalam films that are on the way. While one and all are happy with the deserved credits that the film have been receiving in the theatres, there are certain developments which have left all the genuine movie lovers quite disappointed.
Piracy Hits Kumbalangi Nights
Piracy remains an impending problem in the film industry and now, Kumbalangi Nights, the film that has doing a solid business in the theatres, too has been unfortunately hit by piracy.
Full Movie Leaked Online
Shockingly, Kumbalangi Nights full movie has been leaked online to download in the website Tamilrockers. This has left the audiences saddened as well as shocked. The movie got leaked online after a couple of weeks after the release of the movie.
Frequent Occurences
It is not for the first time that a Malayalam movie is falling prey to piracy. In the recent times, many of the movies have been hit by piracy. Films like 9, Mikhael too were hit by piracy upon the release of these films in the theatres.
Will If Affect The Future Run?
Kumbalangi Nights is a solid film, which is capable of reaching newer heights and the film doing that by collecting big even after days of its release. Film deserves to be watched from the theatres and let us hope that the movie would cross the hurdle of piracy easily by running in the theatres to packed houses in the days to come.