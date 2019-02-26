Kumbalangi Nights Full Movie Leaked Online To Download; Leaves Movie Buffs Shocked!

Piracy Hits Kumbalangi Nights

Piracy remains an impending problem in the film industry and now, Kumbalangi Nights, the film that has doing a solid business in the theatres, too has been unfortunately hit by piracy.

Full Movie Leaked Online

Shockingly, Kumbalangi Nights full movie has been leaked online to download in the website Tamilrockers. This has left the audiences saddened as well as shocked. The movie got leaked online after a couple of weeks after the release of the movie.

Frequent Occurences

It is not for the first time that a Malayalam movie is falling prey to piracy. In the recent times, many of the movies have been hit by piracy. Films like 9, Mikhael too were hit by piracy upon the release of these films in the theatres.

Will If Affect The Future Run?

Kumbalangi Nights is a solid film, which is capable of reaching newer heights and the film doing that by collecting big even after days of its release. Film deserves to be watched from the theatres and let us hope that the movie would cross the hurdle of piracy easily by running in the theatres to packed houses in the days to come.