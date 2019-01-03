English
 Kumbalangi Nights Teaser To Hit The Online Circuits At 5 PM Tomorrow!

Kumbalangi Nights Teaser To Hit The Online Circuits At 5 PM Tomorrow!

    Kumbalangi Nights is one of the highly awaited upcoming Malayalam movies. The makers of the film had come up with the first look poster of the movie on the New Year Day. The poster, which featured all the lead actors of the movie, garnered the interest and attention of the Malayalam film audiences.

    

    Now, the much awaited teaser of Kumbalangi Nights is all set to hit the online circuits. The official announcement regarding the release date of the teaser has already been made. Reportedly, Kumbalangi Nights teaser will release at 5 PM tomorrow. A new poster of the movie in connection with the release date of the teaser has also come out.

    Kumbalangi Nights has been directed by Madhu C Narayanan. The film features Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhaasi and Shane Nigam in the lead roles. Reportedly, Fahadh Faasil will be seen essaying the role of the antagonist in this much awaited movie. Further details regarding the rest of the star cast are being awaited.

    Kumbalangi Nights has been scheduled to hit the big screens in the month of February 2019. The exact release date of the movie is yet to be announced. Kumbalangi Nights has been jointly produced by Nazriya Nazim, Dileesh Pothen and Shyam Pushkaran. the movie has been produced under the banner Fahadh Faasil & Friends in association with Working Class Hero Films.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 3, 2019, 20:21 [IST]
