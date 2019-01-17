Kumbalangi Nights Trailer Is Out; This One Will Definitely Make You Eager To Watch The Movie!

Kumbalangi Nights is one among the Malayalam movies that would be coming out in the theatres during the month of February 2019. The film which is the debut directorial venture of Madhu C Narayanan has some really big and promising names associated with it.

After the short and well-cut teaser of Kumbalangi Nights, the makers of the film have now come up with a full-fledged trailer of the movie, which hit the online circuits at 5 PM, this evening (January 17, 2019).

The trailer of Kumbalangi Nights is 2 minutes 20 seconds long one and it promises a simple feel-good tale. The trailer suggests that the movie would be a realistic tale with emotional elements as well. Fahadh Faasil, Soubin Shahir, Shane Nigam, Sreenath Bhasi etc., will be seen essaying the lead roles in this highly-awaited movie. Fahadh Faasil will be seen essaying a special character named Shammi in the movie and his role in the film looks something really intersting. Shyam Pushakaran has penned the script of this movie.

Take a look at Kumbalangi Nights trailer here..

Kumbalangi Nights has been scheduled to come out in the theatres on february 07, 2019. The film has been produced under the banner Fahadh Faasil & Friends & Working Class heroes by Nazriya Nazim, Dileesh Pothan and Shyam Pushkaran.