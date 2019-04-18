Kunchacko Boban And Priya Are Blessed With A Baby Boy!

Kunchacko Boban, the much loved actor of Malayalam cinema and his wife Priya Kunchacko, have been blessed with a baby boy. It was Kunchacko Boban himself who conveyed this happy news to his fans and well-wishers.

It was through his official Instagram page that Kunchacko Boban shared this happy news with one and all. Through the Instagram post, he expressed his happiness as well as thanked everyone for their prayers, care and love. He also shared a cute little photo along with the post.

Take a look at the Instagram post of Kunchacko Boban here..

Wishes have been pouring in for the lovely couple of Mollywood. The well-wishers and fans have filled the comment box with their lovely wishes to the couple as well as the new born child.

Kunchacko and Priya Kunchacko are one among the most loved couples of the film industry. Most recently, Kunchacko Boban had sent out a very special birthday message to his wife Priya Kunchacko. The message that was filled with love, care & affection had also garnered the love and respect of the social media audiences. The special Instagram post that Kunchacko Boban had sent out during the day of their wedding anniversary too had gained a whole lot of attention