Kunchacko Boban Appears As A Police Officer In Allu Ramendran?

    It was recently that the teaser of Kunchacko Boban's next major release Allu Ramendran had released. The teaser, which had some mass elements in it as well was well-accepted by the audiences. Kunchacko Boban's power-packed performance was the major highlight of the teaser.

    The makers of the film have already come up with a few posters of the movie. Now, the team has come up with a brand new poster of Allu Ramendran. In this new poster  of Allu Ramendran,  Kunchacko Boban has donned the police uniform. Well, it seems like the actor will be seen essaying the role of a police officier in Allu Ramendran.

    Allu Ramendran has been directed by debut film-maker Bilahari and the film has its script penned by the director himself. All the posters of the film have gained the attention of the audiences and this new poster too has struck the right chords. We definitely can expect something really special from Kunchacko Boban and team.

    Chandni Sreedharan and Aparna Balamurali will be seen essaying the roles of the leading ladies in Allu Ramendran. Popular actor Krishna Shankar will also be seen essaying a crucial role in this movie. The film has been produced by Ashiq Usman. An official announcement regarding the release date of the film is being awaited.

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 2, 2019, 23:45 [IST]
