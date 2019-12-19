    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Kunjali Marakkar IV Is Delayed: Mammootty Confirms

      Mammootty, the megastar recently confirmed that Kunjali Marakkar IV, his much-awaited upcoming project, will not happen anytime soon. The megastar opened up about his ambitious project in the recently held Mamangam press meet. However, Mammootty also confirmed that the project is not shelved.

      Mammootty About Kunjali Marakkar | Mammootty Opens Up About Kunjali Marakkar

      Story first published: Thursday, December 19, 2019, 23:58 [IST]
