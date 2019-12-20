    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Kunjali Marakkar IV Is Delayed: Confirms Mammootty

      By
      |

      Mammootty, the megastar of Malayalam cinema was reportedly all set to essay Kunjali Marakkar IV, the historical character in the much-awaited project of the same name. Kunjali Marakkar IV, which was initially supposed to be directed by the renowned cinematographer-filmmaker Santhosh Sivan, was expected to go on floors in 2019.

      However, in a recently held Mamangam press meet, Mammootty has confirmed that the historical drama will not happen anytime soon. However, the megastar also made it clear that Kunjali Marakkar IV is not shelved, and it might or might not happen in the future. However, the news has come out as a big disappointment to the fans and cine-goers, who were eagerly looking forward to watching Mammootty in yet another historical role.

      Director Santhosh Sivan and the production banner August Cinema had officially announced Kunjali Marakkar IV on November 1st, 2017, Kerala Piravi Day. The team also revealed that Mammootty is playing the titular character Kunjali Marakkar IV aka Mohammed, the fourth naval chief of Samoothiri kingdom in the project, which is jointly scripted by Shankar Ramakrishnan and TP Rajeevan.

      Mammootty About Kunjali Marakkar | Mammootty Opens Up About Kunjali Marakkar

      The rumours which suggested that Mammootty's Kunjali Marakkar IV is dropped started doing rounds after Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, the Mohanlal-Priyadarshan project was announced. Shockingly, Priyadarshan also suggested that the Mammootty project might not happen, during the launch of his directorial venture. But, Santhosh Sivan immediately dismissed Priyadarshan's statement and confirmed that Kunjali Marakkar IV is very much on cards.

      But later, Santhosh Sivan himself backed out from the project and the team roped in Shankar Ramakrishnan as the new captain of the ship. The representatives of August Cinema, the production banner still stated that they have never thought about dropping the Mammootty project. According to co-producer Shaji Nadesan, the team has been working on the project since 2014.

      The co-producer had also revealed that they had once visited the ancestral house of Kunjali Marakkar for research purposes. The team reportedly took permission from the members of the Marakkar family before beginning the pre-production works of Kunjali Marakkar IV. We really hope that the ambitious project will get revived soon.

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue