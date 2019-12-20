Kunjali Marakkar IV Is Delayed: Confirms Mammootty

Mammootty, the megastar of Malayalam cinema was reportedly all set to essay Kunjali Marakkar IV, the historical character in the much-awaited project of the same name. Kunjali Marakkar IV, which was initially supposed to be directed by the renowned cinematographer-filmmaker Santhosh Sivan, was expected to go on floors in 2019.

However, in a recently held Mamangam press meet, Mammootty has confirmed that the historical drama will not happen anytime soon. However, the megastar also made it clear that Kunjali Marakkar IV is not shelved, and it might or might not happen in the future. However, the news has come out as a big disappointment to the fans and cine-goers, who were eagerly looking forward to watching Mammootty in yet another historical role.

Director Santhosh Sivan and the production banner August Cinema had officially announced Kunjali Marakkar IV on November 1st, 2017, Kerala Piravi Day. The team also revealed that Mammootty is playing the titular character Kunjali Marakkar IV aka Mohammed, the fourth naval chief of Samoothiri kingdom in the project, which is jointly scripted by Shankar Ramakrishnan and TP Rajeevan.

The rumours which suggested that Mammootty's Kunjali Marakkar IV is dropped started doing rounds after Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, the Mohanlal-Priyadarshan project was announced. Shockingly, Priyadarshan also suggested that the Mammootty project might not happen, during the launch of his directorial venture. But, Santhosh Sivan immediately dismissed Priyadarshan's statement and confirmed that Kunjali Marakkar IV is very much on cards.

But later, Santhosh Sivan himself backed out from the project and the team roped in Shankar Ramakrishnan as the new captain of the ship. The representatives of August Cinema, the production banner still stated that they have never thought about dropping the Mammootty project. According to co-producer Shaji Nadesan, the team has been working on the project since 2014.

The co-producer had also revealed that they had once visited the ancestral house of Kunjali Marakkar for research purposes. The team reportedly took permission from the members of the Marakkar family before beginning the pre-production works of Kunjali Marakkar IV. We really hope that the ambitious project will get revived soon.