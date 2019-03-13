Mohanlal-Prithviraj Team's Lucifer: The Trailer To Release On This Date!

The Trailer Release Date

Going by the latest reports, the audiences have to wait just a few more days for the arrival of the trailer of the movie. According to the reports, Lucifer's trailer will release on March 22, 2019.

The Trailer Lunch Function

The reports suggest that the trailer will be launched during a special function on March 22, 2019. Reportedly, the grand pre-release and Middle East trailer launch event will be held at Abudhabi Delma Mall on that date and the major cast & crew members of the film will be attending the event.

The Response That The Teaser Created

Earlier, the makers of the film had come up with the teaser of the movie, which went on to strike the right chords with the audiences. The teaser was launched through the official Facebook page of Mammootty.

The Huge Wait Surrounding The Trailer

As mentioned above, the posters have already created a mighty impact and only a few more character posters are left to come out. There has been a huge wait for the trailer of the movie and it is sure to make a huge impact. Anyhow, the trailer is expected to set some new records in the online circuits.