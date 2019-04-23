English
    Lok Sabha Elections 2019 (Kerala): Mohanlal And Mammootty Cast Their Votes

    The legendary and iconic Mohanlal is beyond a doubt one of the most popular and revered stars in the Malayalam film industry today. The versatile actor is loved by all and sundry courtesy his remarkable screen presence, evergreen looks and bindass nature. During what has been a fairly eventful career, he has starred in quite a few timeless classics which have made him a synonym for success.

    Now, here is some terrific news for all you 'Lalettan' fans out there. In an exciting development, the 'Complete Actor' was spotted earlier today (April 23, 2019) as he cast his vote in the Kerala Lok Sabha Elections.

    His 'arch rival' and Mollywood star Mammootty too was spotted as he cast his vote and fulfilled his duty. The 'Megastar' makes it a point to cast his vote whenever elections are held and has has no issues with standing in a queue.

    Seeing these legends setting a good example for the younger generation is an inspiring sight indeed.

    On the work front, Mohanlal was last seen in Lucifer which set the box office on fire and created history. At present, he is gearing up for the release of Kaappaan which marks his return to Kollywood.

    On the other hand. Mammootty was last seen in Madhura Raja which featured him in a massy avatar and did well at the box office. At present, he has Unda and host of other films in their kitty.

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 23, 2019, 18:58 [IST]
