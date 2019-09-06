Love Action Drama Box Office Collections (Day 1): A Racy Start For The Nivin Pauly-Nayanthara Movie!

Day 1 At Kochi Multiplexes

Love Action Drama had 28 shows on its first day at Kochi multiplexes. Reportedly, the film collected around Rs 7.57 lakh at an impressive occupancy rate of 88%. The film registered eight houseful shows in total on day 1.

Kochi Cineplexes

Reports suggest that Love Action Drama has got an equally good start at the cineplexes in Kochi as well. According to trackers, the film has collected around Rs 6.52 lakh from these centres with the movie registering a total occupancy rate of 72%.

Day 1 At Carnival Cinemas

Love Action Drama had as many as 100 shows across various theatres under Carnival Cinemas in Kerala. Reports doing the rounds reveal that the film collected around Rs 19.61 lakh on day 1 from these centres.

The Way Ahead...

Love Action Drama has opened to some good reports from audiences and the film has been tagged as a perfect entertainer. With such good reports, the film is sure to enjoy a long weekend ahead. The advance booking for the film also looks good.