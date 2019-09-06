Love Action Drama Box Office Collections (Day 1): A Racy Start For The Nivin Pauly-Nayanthara Movie!
Love Action Drama, first among the Onam releases to hit the theatres, has reportedly got a very good start at the box office. Starring Nivin Pauly and Nayanthara in the lead roles, Love Action Drama is the debut directorial venture of Dhyan Sreenivasan and the collection reports that have been doing the rounds reveal that Malayalam film audiences have given an astounding reception to the movie. In Kochi, which is one among the prominent centres for Malayalam movies, Love Action Drama has got a good opening in the multiplexes as well as single screens. Similarly, the movie is off to a fabulous start in other centres in Kerala as well. Read Love Action Drama box office collections (Day 1) report to know more about this.
Day 1 At Kochi Multiplexes
Love Action Drama had 28 shows on its first day at Kochi multiplexes. Reportedly, the film collected around Rs 7.57 lakh at an impressive occupancy rate of 88%. The film registered eight houseful shows in total on day 1.
Kochi Cineplexes
Reports suggest that Love Action Drama has got an equally good start at the cineplexes in Kochi as well. According to trackers, the film has collected around Rs 6.52 lakh from these centres with the movie registering a total occupancy rate of 72%.
Day 1 At Carnival Cinemas
Love Action Drama had as many as 100 shows across various theatres under Carnival Cinemas in Kerala. Reports doing the rounds reveal that the film collected around Rs 19.61 lakh on day 1 from these centres.
The Way Ahead...
Love Action Drama has opened to some good reports from audiences and the film has been tagged as a perfect entertainer. With such good reports, the film is sure to enjoy a long weekend ahead. The advance booking for the film also looks good.
(Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam)