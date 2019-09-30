Love Action Drama Box Office: Enters Rs 50 Crore Club; Nivin Pauly Scores Yet Another Emphatic Win!

A New Teaser

The official announcement regarding the film's entry to the 50-crore club was made on Nivin Pauly's official Facebook page. The team also released a new teaser on the special occasion.

Yet Another Emphatic Win For Nivin Pauly

With this, Nivin Pauly has scored yet another movie in the prestigious 50-crore club. Earlier, his movies like Bangalore Days, Premam, Kayamkulam Kochunni, etc., had entered the 50-crore club at the worldwide box office.

Love Action Drama Continues Its Amazing Run In Kerala

Love Action Drama has now entered the fourth week of run in theatres and the film continues to draw the crowd in large numbers. The past weekend was also extremely good for the movie with the film registering good occupancy rates in the majority of the centres. Love Action Drama is expected to continue its good run during the Pooja season as well.

In Other Places...

Love Action Drama has done solid business in Bengaluru and Chennai as well. In these centres too, the film has entered the fourth week of run and enjoys a good number of shows/day. Reportedly, Love Action Drama has been performing well in the UAE/GCC regions as well.