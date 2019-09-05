English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Love Action Drama Twitter Review: Here's What Audiences Feel About The Nivin Pauly-Nayanthara Movie!

    By Staff
    |

    Love Action Drama has stormed into the theatres and the Nivin Pauly-Nayanthara starrer, which is one among the major releases of the Onam season, has a good amount of expectations surrounding it. The debut directorial venture of actor Dhyan Sreenivasan has promised to be a complete entertainer. The trailer and teaser suggested that audiences can expect everything given in the title. Nivin Pauly essays the role of Dineshan whereas Nayanthara will be seen portraying a character named Shobha in this movie. Along with them, Love Action Drama also features Aju Varghese, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Sreenivasan and a host of other prominent actors in important roles.

    Love Action Drama Twitter Review: Heres What Audiences Feel About Nivin Pauly-Nayanthara Movie

    Love Action Drama is one such film for which the audiences have been waiting for and Twitter is sure to be filled with reviews upon the completion of initial shows. Take a look at what audiences have to say about Love Action Drama.

    The Unpaid Critic @itz_scb

    The Unpaid Critic @itz_scb

    #LoveActionDrama First Half - A good first half. Rich Making. Good Performances. Interval portions opens upon to an expectation of an interesting second half.. Waiting

    Thrissur Theaters @ThrissurTheatrs

    Thrissur Theaters @ThrissurTheatrs

    #LoveActionDrama above avg first half.

    #Nivin - Aju combo

    👌🏻

    Nayans

    👌🏻

    2nd half running...!

    Breaking Movies @BreakingViews4u

    Breaking Movies @BreakingViews4u

    #LoveActionDrama strictly average

    #NivinPauly who is back to his forte after a small gap is in full form but the half baked script didn't have enough to take it forward. the chemistry with #Nayanthara also was off. the humor content too was weak. #kudukku song was good.

    Shahul Musthafa @Shahul_Musthafa

    Shahul Musthafa @Shahul_Musthafa

    #LoveActionDrama

    Good fun filled 1st half

    Nice Visuals,BGM,DOp

    👌

    Nivin /Aju/Nivin compo good one

    Nice comedies worked well

    😀

    Waiting for 2nd half

    jb @drizz68

    jb @drizz68

    #LoveActionDrama Watched fdfs of a movie after long time and my intuition wasn't wrong. A laugh riot. One comedy the whole audience jumped from their seats and many more like that.Such was the atmosphere inside the theatre.Countless spontaneous unexpected high quality jokes.

    AMAL MURALI @AMAL36913

    AMAL MURALI @AMAL36913

    #lad #ladreview #loveactiondramareview

    #LoveActionDrama: Overall one-time watchable...!!

    Some comedies workout well & others

    🏃

    Rich Making from team

    👍🏻

    BO verdict - Strictly depends on other Onam Releases.

    Movie Rating - 7.5

    🎥

    🎥

    More LOVE ACTION DRAMA News

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue