Love Action Drama Twitter Review: Here's What Audiences Feel About The Nivin Pauly-Nayanthara Movie!
Love Action Drama has stormed into the theatres and the Nivin Pauly-Nayanthara starrer, which is one among the major releases of the Onam season, has a good amount of expectations surrounding it. The debut directorial venture of actor Dhyan Sreenivasan has promised to be a complete entertainer. The trailer and teaser suggested that audiences can expect everything given in the title. Nivin Pauly essays the role of Dineshan whereas Nayanthara will be seen portraying a character named Shobha in this movie. Along with them, Love Action Drama also features Aju Varghese, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Sreenivasan and a host of other prominent actors in important roles.
Love Action Drama is one such film for which the audiences have been waiting for and Twitter is sure to be filled with reviews upon the completion of initial shows. Take a look at what audiences have to say about Love Action Drama.
The Unpaid Critic @itz_scb
#LoveActionDrama First Half - A good first half. Rich Making. Good Performances. Interval portions opens upon to an expectation of an interesting second half.. Waiting
Thrissur Theaters @ThrissurTheatrs
#LoveActionDrama above avg first half.
#Nivin - Aju combo
👌🏻
Nayans
👌🏻
2nd half running...!
Breaking Movies @BreakingViews4u
#LoveActionDrama strictly average
#NivinPauly who is back to his forte after a small gap is in full form but the half baked script didn't have enough to take it forward. the chemistry with #Nayanthara also was off. the humor content too was weak. #kudukku song was good.
Shahul Musthafa @Shahul_Musthafa
#LoveActionDrama
Good fun filled 1st half
Nice Visuals,BGM,DOp
👌
Nivin /Aju/Nivin compo good one
Nice comedies worked well
😀
Waiting for 2nd half
jb @drizz68
#LoveActionDrama Watched fdfs of a movie after long time and my intuition wasn't wrong. A laugh riot. One comedy the whole audience jumped from their seats and many more like that.Such was the atmosphere inside the theatre.Countless spontaneous unexpected high quality jokes.
AMAL MURALI @AMAL36913
#lad #ladreview #loveactiondramareview
#LoveActionDrama: Overall one-time watchable...!!
Some comedies workout well & others
🏃
Rich Making from team
👍🏻
BO verdict - Strictly depends on other Onam Releases.
Movie Rating - 7.5
🎥
🎥