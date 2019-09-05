Love Action Drama Twitter Review: Here's What Audiences Feel About The Nivin Pauly-Nayanthara Movie!

Love Action Drama has stormed into the theatres and the Nivin Pauly-Nayanthara starrer, which is one among the major releases of the Onam season, has a good amount of expectations surrounding it. The debut directorial venture of actor Dhyan Sreenivasan has promised to be a complete entertainer. The trailer and teaser suggested that audiences can expect everything given in the title. Nivin Pauly essays the role of Dineshan whereas Nayanthara will be seen portraying a character named Shobha in this movie. Along with them, Love Action Drama also features Aju Varghese, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Sreenivasan and a host of other prominent actors in important roles.

Love Action Drama is one such film for which the audiences have been waiting for and Twitter is sure to be filled with reviews upon the completion of initial shows. Stay tuned to this space to know what Twitterati have got to say about Nivin the Pauly-Nayanthara starrer.