    Lucifer 2 Confirmed; The Big Announcement Of Mohanlal-Prithviraj Movie Is Out!

    By Manu
    |

    Lucifer, the big blockbuster that took the theatres by storm is all set to get a sequel. There has been a huge anticipation regarding L2 with whole lot of discussions doing the rounds regarding a probable sequel. Now, team Lucifer themselves have come up with the big announcement for which everyone has been waiting for.

    Reportedly, Lucifer 2 has been titled as Empuraan and will be directed by Prithviraj. The official announcement regarding the movie was made a few minutes ago. Mohanlal, Prithviraj, Antony Perumbavoor and Murali Gopy came together to address the media in connection with announcement of Empuraan. In the press conference, it was also revealed that the makers are planning to commence the shoot of the film by the mid of next year. It was also revealed that Prithviraj Sukumaran will have more lengthy role in Empuraan.

    Lucifer 2 Confirmed; The Big Announcement Of Mohanlal-Prithviraj Movie Is Out!

    Meanwhile, an official announcement video of L2 has also come out on social media. The video has the much-appreciated climax scene from Lucifer and along with that the title L2 - Empuraan has also been showcased.

    The fans are very excited to hear this big announcement from the team. Lucifer, which has emerged as a tremendous success at the box office is still continuing its run in the theatres. The film had rewritten many of the existing box office records.

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 18, 2019, 18:33 [IST]
