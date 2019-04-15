Lucifer: 5 Things To Learn From The Success Of The Mohanlal-Prithviraj Movie!

Exclusivity Is Important

The cast and crew members of Lucifer, including lead actor Mohanlal and director Prithviraj, were extremely particular about maintaining the exclusivity of the project. The team refrained themselves from revealing any major details about the storyline or characters of the movie. This has clearly helped in maintaining the curiosity quotient among the audiences. Director Prithviraj and writer Murali Gopy were always very particular about not giving any hints about the core plot or Mohanlal's character, and it was clearly a brilliant decision.

Content Is Always The King

The content is, and will always remain the king when it comes to the film-making. No other aspects, including the great star cast and brilliant technical crew, cannot replace a brilliantly written screenplay and great direction. Lucifer is not just another mass movie which totally relies on hero worship. The movie stands out with the great presentation of a not-so-new basic plot and well-defined characters. Murali Gopy, who is undoubtedly one of the finest writers of contemporary Malayalam cinema, has done a great job with his first out-and-out mass entertainer.

Good Casting Can Do Wonders

Director Prithviraj and his team have definitely succeeded in surprising the audiences with the perfect casting in Lucifer. Each and every actor from the lead actor Mohanlal to the child artists played their respective roles to near perfection. Most importantly, no actor was wasted in the narrative process. Casting Vivek Oberoi, who is not a familiar face for the Malayalam audiences as the lead antagonist was a brilliant decision. By choosing actor-dancer Vineeth to lend the voice for Vivek, the team successfully added more freshness to the character, which was otherwise ended up as a cliche antagonist.

Well-planned Marketing Is The Key

The team made the right move by actively promoting Lucifer on various media platforms, especially on social media. The release of 28 character posters has undoubtedly raised the expectations over the project. At the same time, director Prithviraj and his team had made sure that they didn't go over the board with excessive marketing gimmicks. Before the release of the movie, lead actor Mohanlal and Prithviraj had appeared together in a few web interviews, which has also helped in raising the pre-release hype around the movie.

Let The Movie Talk

Director Prithviraj and his team deserve special applause for letting the movie talk. The team Lucifer never really made any huge claims about the movie before its release (Mohanlal's last release Odiyan and director VA Shrikumar Menon had received severe backlash after the release, thanks to director's false claims about the movie's genre). However, team Lucifer had reportedly made a conscious decision to not divulge much about the plot and other details and patiently waited till the release. The team strongly believed in the effect the word of mouth publicity, and it was ultimately paid off.