Lucifer Box Office: Becomes The Fastest Malayalam Movie To Cross This Milestone

Completed 25K Shows

Mohanlal starrer Lucifer recently completed 25000 shows in the theatres across Kerala. With this, Lucifer has also become one among the top 3 movies with maximum show counts in Kerala.

Overtakes Pulimurugan’s Record

By completing 25K shows within a span of 1 month, Lucifer has also turned out to be the fastest Malayalam movie to cross 25000 shows. Earlier, this record was held by Pulimurugan, which had released in 2016.

Other Films

According to the reports, only 3 Malayalam movies have went past the 25K shows mark in Kerala theatres. Drishyam was the first film to go past the 25K mark. The film had 26K shows in total. Later, Pulimurugan also crossed the 25K shows mark.

Can It Overtake Pulimurugan?

According to the reports, Pulimurugan is the Malayalam movie with maximum number of shows in Kerala. Reportedly, the Mohanlal starrer had completed 41K shows in Kerala. It has to be seen whether Lucifer could overtake Pulimurugan to become the Malayalam movie with maximum number of shows in Kerala.