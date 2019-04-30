Lucifer Box Office Collection: Achieves Yet Another Unique Record!

Lucifer In Overseas Centres

Lucifer has been enjoying a very solid run at the theatres in the overseas regions as well. The reports doing the rounds suggest that Lucifer has touched the Rs 50 crore mark at the overseas box office.

The Big Record

By entering the 50-crore club at the overseas box office, Lucifer has etched its name in the record books in a rather special way. It is for the first time that a Malayalam movie is collecting Rs 50 crore from the overseas box office.

The Phenomenal Run

Meanwhile, Lucifer has also turned out to be the top-grossing Malayalam movie in many of the global regions. In UAE/GCC regions, it overtook the record of Pulimurugan. At the same time, the film overtook the record previously set by Njan Prakashan at the US box office too.

Total Number Of Shows

Lucifer is expected to have completed a record number of shows in the overseas regions too. If reports are to be believed, the film has already completed 45,000 shows in total. Recently, it had also completed 25,000 shows in Kerala and emerged as the fastest Malayalam movie to achieve it.