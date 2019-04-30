Lucifer Box Office Collection: Achieves Yet Another Unique Record!
Lucifer has already trumped many records at the box office and the movie is still on the hunt despite completing one month of release in the theatres. The audiences have got what they expected from the big team and rightly, the film has reached newer heights at the box office. Especially, in centres outside Kerala, Lucifer has overtaken all the records set by the previous Malayalam blockbusters. Now, according to the latest reports that have been coming in, the Mohanlal movie has bagged one more unique record at the worldwide box office. Read Lucifer box office collection report to know more.
Lucifer In Overseas Centres
Lucifer has been enjoying a very solid run at the theatres in the overseas regions as well. The reports doing the rounds suggest that Lucifer has touched the Rs 50 crore mark at the overseas box office.
The Big Record
By entering the 50-crore club at the overseas box office, Lucifer has etched its name in the record books in a rather special way. It is for the first time that a Malayalam movie is collecting Rs 50 crore from the overseas box office.
The Phenomenal Run
Meanwhile, Lucifer has also turned out to be the top-grossing Malayalam movie in many of the global regions. In UAE/GCC regions, it overtook the record of Pulimurugan. At the same time, the film overtook the record previously set by Njan Prakashan at the US box office too.
Total Number Of Shows
Lucifer is expected to have completed a record number of shows in the overseas regions too. If reports are to be believed, the film has already completed 45,000 shows in total. Recently, it had also completed 25,000 shows in Kerala and emerged as the fastest Malayalam movie to achieve it.