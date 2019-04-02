English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Lucifer Box Office Collection (Day 5): How Well Did The Movie Perform On Its First Monday?

    By
    |

    Lucifer enjoyed a phenomenal first weekend at the box office with the film running to packed houses in the theatres. In major centres like Ernakulam and Thiruvananthapuram, the film had a towering opening with the collections surging to newer heights during the weekend. After the four-day long weekend, all eyes were on the first Monday of the film. The film was expected to pass the Monday test with flying colours and the film has rightly done so. Lucifer continued its dream run on Monday as well with the movie maintaining the same pace and momentum on the weekdays as well. Read Lucifer box office collection day 5 report to know more about the collections of the movie.

    Day 5 At Kochi Multiplexes

    Lucifer enjoyed a fabulous Monday at the Kochi multiplexes and the movie reportedly registered above 90% occupancy rate on Monday as well. According to the reports, the film fetched Rs 10.94 lakh from the 33 shows that it had in total.

    5 Days Collections

    Lucifer is racing ahead at the Kochi multiplexes with the film registering one of the best collections by a movie out there in the recent times. Lucifer has reportedly fetched Rs 60.71 lakh from the first five days of its run at the multiplexes.

    Single Screens Collections

    Lucifer enjoyed an excellent Monday at the single screens in Kochi as well. The film reportedly minted Rs 10.20 lakh at an occupancy rate of above 90%. The movie has Rs 55.33 lakh from the five days of its run so far.

    Trivandrum Plexes

    At the Trivandrum Plexes, Lucifer had 34 shows on day 5. The collections were indeed phenomenal and it fetched around Rs 12.75 lakh and thus taking the five-day tally to Rs 88.91 lakh.

    (Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam)

    ALSO READ: Lucifer Box Office Collections (Day 4): Completes The First Weekend In A Stylish Way!

    Read more about: lucifer mohanlal
    Story first published: Tuesday, April 2, 2019, 12:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 2, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue